Parents can register now for Miami-Dade, Broward summer camps

It's time to sign children up for summer camp

MIAMI - Even though it is still Spring, parents need to start thinking about what to do with their children over the upcoming long Summer break.

For many parents, a summer day camp is a great option. While some do charge fees, there are several free camps in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Registration for Miami-Dade Parks summer camps starts April 3rd. Staff says the time to register is now to make sure every child has a spot.

The Children's Trust helps to make several camps free of charge for children who need a spot for summer.

There are camps at several locations where children can come and learn sports, go on field trips, and enjoy water activities.

Marcus Mcintyre, who grew up attending Miami-Dade Parks camps, is now a manager for the county. He said he remembers his time at camp well.

"Playing different games, dodgeball, steal the bacon, the field trips you know are awesome. And then sports development. We have great programs," said Mcintyre. "Those are just great experiences that just make you a well-rounded individual, teaches you life lessons. I've learned quite a few life lessons within parks."

The park's department staff in Miami-Dade said they want the children to be able to have fun in a safe environment this summer.

"We treat these kids like they belong to us," said Kia Scott, with Miami-Dade Parks.

There are also five locations in Miami-Dade offering summer camps for children and adults with disabilities. Some of the activities available include kayaking, swimming, and adaptive sports.

The price is $45 per week with a one time $15 registration fee.

In Broward, there are also many different options for free camps but spots are limited and staff say they tend to fill up quickly.

"You've gotta move quick. They fill up really fast and so you do, you need to sign up your children for the camp that is going to fit them," said Cyndy Baker with Broward County Parks.

In both counties, there are also specialty programs as well, for a fee. To learn more about options in Miami-Dade, click here. In Broward, click here.