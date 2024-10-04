Parents ask for public's help after daughter killed in apparent hit-and-run in Davie

DAVIE - The grieving parents of a woman killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Davie on Friday morning are speaking out, hoping someone will come forward with a tip that will help police.

CBS News Miami spoke with Elizabeth and Jeff Bobb, the mother and father of 32-year-old Nicole Bobb.

Davie Police say it was around 6 a.m. when they received a call that Bobb was in the middle of Flamingo Road near SW 26th Street and just north of Griffin Road. When police arrived, they said she was already dead.

"All we know is that she was hit by a hit-and-run driver on Flamingo Road and was left in the middle of the road," Elizabeth Bobb said. "They will have to live with this the rest of their lives. And I don't know why they did this. If they were drunk or did not have insurance. Maybe there was a reason. I hope they catch whoever it was."

She added: "We don't know if she died instantly or was just left to die. That is what is so upsetting. This is horrible. If anybody knows anything please call the detectives and let them know what you know."

Police are looking for surveillance tape and have not released a description of any vehicle.

"She had a heart of gold," Elizabeth Bobb said of her daughter. "She was a very special young lady. She has been through a lot these past 10 years. Prior to that she was fast-pitch softball player and played with the Gold Coast Hurricanes. That was the time of her life she loved most."

Jeff Bobb told CBS News Miami: "She is our only daughter. We adopted our kids. Nicole was very special. She has a heart of gold and she would give anyone the shirt off her back."

Her parents hope witnesses or anyone with cellphone video will come forward.

"If anyone knows anything they should step forward and say what they know," Jeff Robb said.

Anyone with information that can help should call Davie police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

"I think this is horrible to leave someone in the middle of the road," Jeff Bobb said. "As a parent to have the TV on and actually watch them load your daughter in to a plastic bag and just be sitting there, it is just horrific."