Panthers to host Stanley Cup Final watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena

The Florida Panthers will host their 2025 Stanley Cup Final with watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, June 4 and Friday, June 6, as the team battles for hockey's ultimate prize, the team announced Tuesday.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. puck drop on both nights at the arena, located at 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.

Fans can secure reserved seats for $15, with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation, according to team officials.

The price of admission includes free parking and attendees can take advantage of discounted food and beverages.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to soak in the playoff excitement.