Panthers one win from 2nd straight Stanley Cup Final - CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - One more win. One win Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena. That's the Panthers' sole focus in their quest to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

They would be the first team to go back to the final after losing the previous year since the 2009 Penguins. The Panthers responded with two big defensive efforts in games four and five after trailing the Rangers two games to one in the east final to put themselves in position to close out the series at home Saturday night.

Puck Possession

The Panthers have been the better team for the majority of the five games. They have had the puck the vast majority of the time and outshot New York by a wide margin especially in the two home games. Getting out of their own zone quickly combined with a great forecheck and board work has frustrated the Rangers, who have no answers when the Panthers get their game going.

Onto Game 6

New York stole a wild game three in overtime or else the series would already be over. The Panthers' physical, competitive game travels well and they have won two of the three games at Madison Square Garden with the only loss coming in overtime. In fact, in 5 games in New York this season the Panthers have not lost in regulation. The game five win thanks to a strong third period puts South Florida in position to see a second consecutive Eastern Conference final clincher on home ice.

The Other Goalie

New York's Igor Shesterkin has been terrific. The Panthers have managed to score nine goals in the last three games, a solid number. They would have more than that if it wasn't for his heroics. That said, Sergei Bobrovsky, while much less busy in goal, has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of the last ten games going back to the Boston series. Bobrovsky is now 7-2 in the east finals the last two years and 4-1 on the road. No matter how well the team in front of the goalie plays, and this Panthers team is playing exceptionally well, the goalie still must stay focused and make saves. Bobrovsky has done that well.

Lundell Emerges

Before the playoffs started Paul Maurice targeted Anton Lundell as the player he was looking towards to emerge. In his third season, at 22 years old, he has been a rock defensively in the playoffs. He has also added in offense and when he scores, they always seem to be big goals on the road. In the pivotal game five, his goal midway through the third period gave the Panthers the lead for good. Along with linemates Eetu Luostarinen and Vlad Tarasenko the line has proven to be a tough matchup for opponents.

Beast of East

Since trailing Boston 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs last year the Panthers are an incredible 22-6 vs east opponents. They've gone through the best teams in the conference over the two years beating Carolina, Toronto, Tampa and Boston twice. They haven't had to go to a game seven since that first round comeback against the Bruins last year and this is only the second time they've gone beyond five games.