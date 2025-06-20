Panthers Marchand, Reinhart work celebratory "shifts" at South Florida fast food joints

A pair of Florida Panthers Stanley Cup champs are getting up close and personal with fans as they serve up some South Florida favorites.

Right wing Sam Reinhart traded in his helmet for a headset, serving fans during a celebratory "shift" at Raising Cane's in Tamarac at 5600 N. University Drive, just 15 minutes from Amerant Bank Arena.

During his "shift," Reinhart is serving up Box Combos from the front counter and drive-thru, and doing a little work in the kitchen.

His shift will last through 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m., teammate Brad Marchand will trade his hockey gear for a Dairy Queen uniform and give fans a sweet reason to celebrate. Brad will be at the Dairy Queen on Hiatus Road in Sunrise, where he'll serve free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzards, his personal favorite. In his honor, it will temporarily be renamed "The Brad Blizzard" for the day.

Marchand and his teammates made it a tradition to visit DQ before key games, and the team went undefeated after every pre-game DQ visit.