Watch CBS News
Local News

Panthers dominate Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7, return to Eastern Conference Final

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

With a thunderous opening period and a relentless finish, the Florida Panthers overwhelmed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Sunday night, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season.

Florida will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Raleigh - a rematch of last year's series that vaulted the Panthers into the Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Seth Jones hammered home a point shot to give Florida a 1-0 lead. The Panthers never looked back.

Anton Lundell followed to double the lead and Jonah Gadjovich buried a rebound less than three minutes later to make it 3-0. Toronto never found oxygen after that.

The Leafs finally got on the board in the third period when Max Domi scored to make it 3-1 and briefly give the home crowd life. But the spark didn't last long.

Florida quickly snuffed out any comeback hopes. Eetu Luostarinen restored the three-goal lead just minutes later, and Sam Reinhart put the exclamation point on the night with a power-play goal to make it 5-1.

With less than 4 minutes to go, Panthers' Brad Marchand scored an empty-netter to make it 6-1. 

Florida now turns its attention to a showdown with Carolina, a team it swept last spring in a dramatic four-game series.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.