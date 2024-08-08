Palmetto Bay holds emergency meeting on controversial bridge project

MIAMI - A special Village of Palmetto Bay Council meeting took place Thursday evening to discuss a controversial bridge project.

City leaders told CBS News Miami they learned one of the of the companies involved in the construction of the FIU Pedestrian Bridge, which collapsed in 2018, was awarded the 87th Avenue Bridge contract.

In an exclusive interview, CBS News Miami spoke with the Palmetto Bay resident who discovered the connection and brought it to the mayor's attention, triggering the meeting.

Palmetto Bay resident Joseph Miorelli spoke exclusively with CBS News Miami about the letter he sent to community leaders expressing his concerns.

Miorelli said he made the connection that one of the two main companies involved in the construction of the FIU pedestrian bridge, which collapsed in 2018 killing six people, was awarded the contract to build the bridge.

Miorelli said he and many of his neighbors have serious concerns.

"How open was the bidding process? What were the decisions made in that bidding process and why was someone who was involved in such a catastrophe still even on the allowed bidders' list? We don't know, but for some reason they are," said Miorelli.

In another exclusive interview, Village of Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham explained why she called for the special meeting after learning this information.

"Those same people plus many more are now coming to me and saying, we are frightened, we are scared. What is this all about? Unfortunately, because it's a county project, I don't have all the answers to be able to provide them," said Cunningham.

The attorney for the company awarded the contract, MCM, sent me the following statement in response:

"MCM requests the Village of Palmetto Bay retract the disparaging statements they have made about MCM and our employees.

"The County Commission approved the 87th Ave Bridge project after a thorough evaluation and over the objections of the Village."

"MCM won the contract fairly after an advertised competition."

"The FIU Bridge collapse was due to a design error, as confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board, not a construction error by MCM. Since then, MCM has successfully completed numerous projects, including 14 bridges."

"We urge the Village to correct its inaccuracies and uphold the integrity of public communication."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also sent CBS News Miami a statement that reads in part:

"I have been in touch with Mayor Cunningham over the last few days and requested an immediate review of the contract process in response to concerns from Palmetto Bay residents.

The department will be prepared to share all the facts at the upcoming council meeting on Thursday."