Owner of pet grooming service sounds off on ex-employee kicking small dog

MIAMI - The owner of a pet grooming service condemned his former employee's brutal kicking of a small dog caught on video, which led to severe backlash and threats to his business.

"What he did was brutal," said Yosuany Rodriguez, the owner of Deluxe Mobile Grooming, the company displayed on the shirt of a man seen kicking a small Maltese/Shih Tzu Mix. The disturbing attack caught on Ring video triggered irate reactions all over social.

Rodriguez said he found out on Saturday morning – five days after the animal cruelty attack occurred – he saw two negative reviews on his website. A few minutes later he also received pictures taken from the surveillance that went viral and recognized his employee.

"When I sent him that, I asked him, 'Is this what I think it is? Did you kick the dog? And he said yes.'"

Rodriguez said the dog was groomed by his employee that morning (Monday, August 12th, 2024) at 9 a.m. When asked why the employee kicked the dog? Rodriguez said he did not know, and he was so disgusted about the act itself, he did not act.

CBS News Miami asked Yusnaby Rodriguez if that man was still working for him.

"No, I fired him immediately," said Rodriguez.

A week after the animal cruelty episode, Rodriguez – who himself owns several dogs – said he is getting many death threats.

"One sent me a picture of the house and said 'dead,' I'm going to kill you all!"

He said he notified police and closed the company's website, as well as, all of his social media accounts because he was getting an avalanche of insults.

He told CBS News Miami his life has changed since the video of his now-former employee kicking the dog went viral.

"I want the community to know that I'm truly sorry for what happened. I do not approve what he did. I want him to be held accountable with justice and hopefully, he gets the justice that he deserves," said Rodriguez.