Overhang collapses on NW 7th Avenue in Miami; no injuries reported, officials say

A commercial building's overhang collapsed onto a busy street in Miami on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response and street closures, but no injuries were reported, according to city officials.

City of Miami Fire-Rescue said crews were dispatched shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of NW 7th Ave., after reports of a building collapse.

Upon arrival, the department's Technical Rescue Team (TRT) found the overhang had fallen onto NW 7th Avenue and initiated a search to ensure no one was trapped. The scene was later deemed clear.

Emergency precautions taken

While no injuries were reported, firefighters observed additional structural damage. A residence located at the rear of the building was evacuated as a precaution in the event of a secondary collapse. The three residents will stay with relatives until the City of Miami Building Department completes a structural assessment.

The city's Unsafe Structures Division was also requested to evaluate the overall integrity of the property.

Street closures and ongoing cleanup

According to the Miami Fire Department, debris cleanup is underway and the area had been cordoned off in coordination with Miami Police. Florida Power & Light was dispatched to cut power to the affected structure.

Though the residents in the rear were initially evacuated, officials later confirmed they were cleared to return home. The structure may be demolished within a week, according to the building department.

Southbound lanes on NW 7th Avenue are reopening, while all northbound lanes remain closed as the investigation and cleanup continue.