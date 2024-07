Fire breaks out at Fort Lauderdale recovery center

Fire breaks out at Fort Lauderdale recovery center

Fire breaks out at Fort Lauderdale recovery center

FORT LAUDERDALE — Over 60 people were displaced after a fire burned up a Fort Lauderdale recovery center early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was called out to the scene at 465 SW 20th Ave.

Despite the number of people impacted, FLFR told CBS News Miami that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.