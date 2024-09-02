South Florida organization helps Israeli families affected by Hamas attacks

MIAMI - A South Florida man has launched an organization to aid Israeli families impacted by the Hamas attacks and taking of hostages, offering hope and assistance.

The attacks sparked a war and inspired the South Florida Jewish community to aid Israeli families torn apart.

"Israel is; it's an apocalypse state right now," said Joseph Waks. "You feel it in the air."

Waks just returned home to South Florida from one of his many trips to Israel.

CBS News Miami asked Waks, "What inspired you to get involved in helping families that were directly torn apart?"

"I went straight to Israel to the front lines, went to the families, and realized we need to take care of the children," responded Waks.

Days after Hamas killed and kidnapped Israelis, he felt compelled to act, launching a non-profit called Our Children, aiding families of hostages and those killed.

"I was walking down the marketplace one day, and I had one of the children, a five-year-old child, and his father got killed, saving lives down on the south on October 7th," recalled Waks. "And somebody walks past and says, 'Oh, how beautiful a father walking with his son and his son's on the shoulder,' and he turns around. Little Hall turns around, and he says, 'I don't have a father. My father was killed.' Some of these moments take me."

Thousands attended a funeral in Jerusalem for American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. His body recovered alongside five other hostages captured after Hamas' October 7th attacks.

Pain inspired his purpose. For the last 11 months, Waks has mourned alongside families in Israel, singing songs of faith and hope for a brighter future.

His foundation helped reunite an October 7th survivor and her rescuer that day.

"Simple people that did extraordinary miracles on that day," said Waks.

Waks aims to spread joy and hope through his foundation by providing food and toys and, he says, raising millions of dollars through donations worldwide to help those affected by Hamas' attacks.

"We've got a heart and soul there, and our people are stronger than ever," shared Waks.

Waks says they've hosted summer camps, daycares, and events for children and widows.

"We are going to be there not just for right now to help them in their immediate needs, but we're going to be there for the long run for their bar mitzvah for their college for their wedding," said Waks.

A promise he intends to keep for the people of Israel for decades to come.