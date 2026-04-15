Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration set for Friday at Hard Rock in Hollywood

The Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration is set to be held Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood for initiatives benefitting youth in South Florida.

The event, presented by Florida Blue and emceed by CBS News Miami's Jim Berry, hopes to raise money for Orange Bowl Cares initiatives in youth sports, education and community engagement, according to event officials.

In addition to raising money for charity, those who attend get to enjoy a night of food and drinks from some of South Florida's top restaurants.

This is the third year that the event is being held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, with the previous two years selling out.

More than 30 of South Florida's top restaurants and chefs will be attending as they compete for the title of Best Overall Restaurant – which is voted on by those who attend as well as special guest judges.

There will also be live entertainment, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

The 2026 Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration will be held Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with VIP ticket holders being allowed to enter an hour earlier at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to buy tickets to the event, click here.