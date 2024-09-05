Opening statements made in trial of man accused of killing Rickenbacker Causeway cyclist

MIAMI - Opening statements were presented in court Thursday in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a bicyclist out riding with a group on the Rickenbacker Causeway back in 2019.

Kadel Piedrahita faces second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Alex Palencia. CBS News Miami

Kadel Piedrahita, who entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Alex Palencia.

Police said Piedrahita shot Palencia during an early morning ride on the causeway on August 14 and it was caught on cell phone video.

Just after 6 a.m., Piedrahita recorded himself on Facebook Live riding a motorcycle and following a group of cyclists. Piedrahita reportedly often rode with cyclists to ensure their safety.

Suddenly, there's a confrontation and the phone goes down. Gunfire is then heard.

Investigators said Piedrahita shot Palencia in the stomach before confronting Cesar Sosa with profanity-laden threats.

Palencia was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Police found more evidence that happened before the shooting.

It appeared the two knew each other. Palencia's daughter said she thought her father had sold Piedrahita some type of insurance.

Piedrahita had gone on an angry tirade on Facebook, calling Palencia a con man.