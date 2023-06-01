Scott Israel steps down as Opa-locka police chief

MIAMI - Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel has resigned his position with the city.

The official announcement will be made during an 11 a.m. press conference on Friday.

Israel has been the Opa-locka police chief for 13 months. Just last month, he did an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones, touting how proud he was of the department and the work they have been able to accomplish in just one year.

Starting the new chapter, the former BSO sheriff was suspended and later fired by Governor DeSantis following the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It was a move that Israel said he strongly disagreed with.