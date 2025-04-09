Only survivor of Pembroke Park mass shooting on road to recovery

Pembroke Park child on road to recovery after fatal shooting

The sole survivor of a Pembroke Park shooting that took the lives of her mother, three younger brothers and her mother's partner two weeks ago is on the road to recovery.

Phoenix Solomon, 8, continues to recover at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, where her family says she is making "incredible progress."

A family torn apart

On Wednesday, March 26, Pembroke Park police said 34-year-old Steven McKenzie fatally shot his partner, 32-year-old Julie Cruz and her four children, Zion, 11, and toddlers Emory and Nova McKenzie, before taking his own life.

Phoenix, who tried to shield her mother during the shooting, was critically wounded but survived.

The violence, investigators said, followed a volatile relationship. Cruz's mother shared that her daughter had been preparing to leave McKenzie in the days leading up to the shooting.

Resilience and recovery

Despite the unimaginable trauma, Phoenix is showing strength beyond her years. Her father, who has remained by her side at the hospital, described her recovery as nothing short of inspiring.

"She is doing great. She has bounced back quite quickly — it's remarkable, actually," he said. "She has taught me and others a lesson in resilience. She didn't give up."

Doctors are optimistic about her progress and family members said she may be discharged from the hospital in the coming days.