Only in Dade partners with Miami Dade College to create internship program

MIAMI - A groundbreaking internship program and partnership was announced Monday at Miami Dade College between the school and Only in Dade, the homegrown social media hub with more than 1.3 million followers.

"When you think about Miami Dade College, it's the community's college and Only in Dade is connected to our community," said Madeline Pumariega President of Miami-Dade College.

"It made sense that this would provide an opportunity for our students, not only to engage in our community but also to have internship opportunities with Only in Dade, learning everything."

Only in Dade has quickly become the online resource for locals, visitors, and viewers all over the world. The content includes everything from a semi-truck being wrecked due to careless driving, to a man with shaved abs. and a pig service animal.

It also includes trending topics, news and has become the go-to hub for local events and happenings.

Shanut Anaut, Director of Operations for Only in Dade said the internship program will incorporate students into every apartment of their operation.

"So not only content in the media but also on the business development side, marketing side, apparel side, just at any, any part of our organization," said Anaut.

The afternoon brought in some star power as well as Miami's own Emilio Estefan, a Miami Dade College graduate himself, announced his partnership with the program.

"We're going to create live shows. Something like, like Saturday Night Live right from Ocean Drive, or live from Hialeah. We have a unique situation here that makes us very proud," Estefan said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava admitted she's a fan of OID.

"We get our news from OID, a lot of local news and what is it called? Citizen journalism," said Levine Cava.

Kenneth Betancourt is the school's first intern in the program.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked him what he's learning so far.

"I'm learning, not just the background, I'm not only learning the captivation of content but also the digital analytics that it takes underneath to create the impact."

The internship is up and running all Miami Dade College students need to do is apply.