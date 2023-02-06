Watch CBS News
One person killed, child hurt during overnight crash in Margate

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One person was killed and a young child was hurt during an early morning crash in Margate, authorities said.

The scene after a person was killed during a crash in Margate. CBS 4

The girl was rushed for treatment to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale but information about her condition was pending.

Authorities said another person in the black car was killed during the wreck at NW 1st Street and Rock Island Road.

Officials have not said what led to the crash but it appeared that the vehicle ran over a speed limit sign before crashing into a tree.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 7:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

