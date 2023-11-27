Man injured in Miramar shooting Monday morning

MIAMI - A man was shot early Monday morning in Miramar.

According to police, shortly before 10 a.m., they received reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of SW 113th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, no word on his condition.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a white sedan in a driveway at the Avalon apartment complex with its passenger side door open. There also appeared to be a bullet hole in one window.

Two people have been detained in connection to the shooting.