Man injured in Miramar shooting Monday morning
MIAMI - A man was shot early Monday morning in Miramar.
According to police, shortly before 10 a.m., they received reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of SW 113th Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, no word on his condition.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a white sedan in a driveway at the Avalon apartment complex with its passenger side door open. There also appeared to be a bullet hole in one window.
Two people have been detained in connection to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.