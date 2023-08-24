One person injured in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI - One person was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Miami Gardens.
It happened at 4451 NW 185th Street just after 6 a.m.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted police tape cordoning off several homes. A person a gurney was wheeled to a nearby park where an air rescue helicopter was waiting.
Police have not released details of the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.