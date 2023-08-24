Watch CBS News
One person injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - One person was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Miami Gardens.

It happened at 4451 NW 185th Street just after 6 a.m.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted police tape cordoning off several homes. A person a gurney was wheeled to a nearby park where an air rescue helicopter was waiting.

Police have not released details of the shooting. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 7:20 AM

