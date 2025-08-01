One person injured in Hollywood neighborhood shooting

One person hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in a Hollywood neighborhood.

According to police, just before 1:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, just east of Young Circle, in response to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injured person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where they were listed as stable.

A SWAT team was called in along with K9 officers.

Surveillance video from a home in the area shows an armed man walking through the front yard as he's confronted by police officers.

"I was driving home from dinner and my daughter texted me that I should try to get home as soon as possible because there was a guy jumping the fence in our backyard. He somehow managed his way into our front yard. That's where two cops showed up. They had him at gunpoint, he was holding a gun. They were like drop the gun, drop the gun, and I wasn't sure what was happening. I was about five minutes away from home and I saw cops blowing past me," William Castillo said.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody.

The eastbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between 12 Avenue and 13 Avenue were closed for the investigation.