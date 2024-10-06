Watch CBS News
Local News

One person dead in car crash near Fort Lauderdale

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

BROWARD COUNTY: One person died when a car crashed into a palm tree and overturned on eastbound Sunrise Boulevard near Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

At 4:44 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated Broward County.

Paramedics pronounced the driver deceased on the scene.

BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

The lanes were closed at Interstate 95 after the fatal crash.

.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.