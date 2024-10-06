One person dead in car crash near Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY: One person died when a car crashed into a palm tree and overturned on eastbound Sunrise Boulevard near Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

At 4:44 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated Broward County.

Paramedics pronounced the driver deceased on the scene.

BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

The lanes were closed at Interstate 95 after the fatal crash.

Traffic alert: Eastbound lanes of Sunrise Blvd closed at I-95 following a fatal crash. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. @ftlauderdalepd investigating. pic.twitter.com/GmUKZ4vEm7 — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) October 6, 2024

