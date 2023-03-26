One-on-One with Florida's Republican Party Chairman
One-on-One with Florida's Republican Party Chairman
Jim's guest is Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler. The two discuss, among other things, why Ziegler wanted to be Party Chair, his priorities in that role, and what he thinks of the idea of Governor Ron DeSantis possibly running for President.
Guest: Christian Ziegler/Florida Republican Party Chairman
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.