Watch CBS News
Local News

One-on-One with Florida's Republican Party Chairman

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Permitless Gun Carry
Facing South Florida: Permitless Gun Carry 10:13

One-on-One with Florida's Republican Party Chairman

              Jim's guest is Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler.  The two discuss, among other things, why Ziegler wanted to be Party Chair, his priorities in that role, and what he thinks of the idea of Governor Ron DeSantis possibly running for President.

               Guest:  Christian Ziegler/Florida Republican Party Chairman

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.