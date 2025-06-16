2 dead, 2 injured in Miami's Little Haiti shooting; police investigate near Miami Edison Senior High School and bullet-riddled car

Two people died and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami police originally said one person had died, but later provided an update that a second person had died.

According to police, just after midnight they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 62 Street and NW 2 Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a male who had been shot. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The body of a second person who had been shot was found in a bullet-riddled black BMW at NW 2 Avenue and NW 56 Street, according to police.

Two other people who had been shot "self-transported" to the Ryder Trauma Center, according to police.

Several blocks of the neighborhood have been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Investigators focused on a blue sedan stopped in the middle of NW 62 Street near the intersection of NW 2 Avenue. Dozens of evidence markers dotted the ground near the car. The glass of a bus stop next to the car was shattered.

Investigators also walked the grounds of nearby Miami Edison Senior High School and its basketball courts.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.