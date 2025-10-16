Watch CBS News
Officers open fire during barricade situation in Downtown Miami, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Police opened fire Thursday night during a barricade situation in Downtown Miami, authorities said.

The incident unfolded in the area of 400 Northwest 3rd Court, where officers responded to a barricaded person, according to the Miami Police Department.

No one was injured during the shooting, police said.

A SWAT team was at the scene negotiating with the barricaded suspect, who is possibly armed, according to police.

Authorities said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

