OFF SITE Nano Brewery + Kitchen brings blend of craft beer, American classics to Miami

OFF SITE Nano Brewery + Kitchen serves up a unique blend of craft beer and elevated American classic

MIAMI - In the heart of Little River, a culinary gem is making waves. OFF SITE Nano Brewery + Kitchen, founded by friends Steve Santana and Adam Darnell, is bringing a unique blend of craft beer and elevated American classics to the neighborhood.

"We kind of split it. So I do the food and he did all the beer and the bar stuff. So he is in the brewery system. brewing, the beer. That's all Adam and then I took over the food part," explains Steve Santana, partner at OFF SITE.

The restaurant boasts a clean, industrial look with a long bar and open kitchen, featuring some unexpected decorative elements. 'There's saws, there's axes. You've got classic albums over there in the corner. That's my partner Adam's grandfather's hog splitter and a bone saw. He comes from a family of butchers,' Santana said.

On being part of Little River's growing food scene, Santana shares these words.

"I think Wynwood squeezed out a lot of the little local guys including the bar we started. I have a bunch of my buddies who have restaurants around here. It's, it kind of has that Cheers vibe," Santana said.

CBS News Lisa Petrillo and Santana sort their tasting with OFF SITE's flagship brew, the "Super Good Lager."

"This is my kind of beer. It's light. This is a slight crispy refreshing," Petrillo said.

"I call it beer-flavored beer. There's no special stuff. There's no craziness, there's nothing, it's cold, it's light," Petrillo added.

The menu features a Chicago-style hotdog with neon relish, onions, mustard, tomato, pickles, sports pepper and celery.

"I was a little worried it's got the whole kitchen sink on it, but I love it. It's like you said, a garden," Petrillo said.

Their "Super Good Chicken Sandwich" lives up to its name.

"There's so much crunch but there's so much juice in the middle and the soft bread and then that slaw on the top is incredible," Petrillo said.

OFF SITE's take on the McRib is a hefty offering. "I think it's about half a pound," Santana estimated.

It's smoked short rib, sticky barbecue sauce, pickles and onions on a hoagie roll.

"If you're hungry for the McRib don't go to the other place. This is the real deal. This is phenomenal," Petrillo said.

OFF SITE's Nano Brewery and Kitchen is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, for lunch and dinner.