Off-duty Miami officer attacked outside Wynwood nightclub, police say

An off-duty Miami police officer was assaulted early Monday while responding to a domestic violence incident outside The Dirty Rabbit nightclub in Wynwood, authorities said.

The officer was flagged down by a witness who reported a man beating a woman with a belt in the parking lot.

Officer confronts suspect, faces resistance

The arrest report stated that at approximately 2:50 a.m., the officer notified dispatch and approached the scene at 151 NW 24th St.

He encountered 26-year-old Patryk Maka walking toward him with a belt around his neck, while 26-year-old Lauren Budreck insisted that "everything was okay."

When the officer attempted to detain Maka, he refused to comply, attempted to flee and physically resisted, according to the arrest report.

Budreck then interfered, blocking the officer's efforts to handcuff him.

As the struggle escalated, Maka grabbed onto a metal fence to avoid being restrained. Despite warnings, he continued to resist, leading the officer to deploy his Taser, which proved ineffective.

Officer assaulted, suspects flee

Police said that during the altercation, Maka grabbed the officer's Taser in an apparent attempt to disarm him. Budreck then struck the officer in the head and kicked him while he attempted to detain Maka.

Maka then punched the officer in the eye before both suspects fled eastbound on NW 24th St., according to the arrest report.

A perimeter was established to locate the suspects.

Responding officers later detained Maka and Budreck near the scene. They were taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.