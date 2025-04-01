Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Miami officer attacked outside Wynwood nightclub, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Off-duty Miami officer attacked outside Wynwood nightclub, police say
Off-duty Miami officer attacked outside Wynwood nightclub, police say 00:28

An off-duty Miami police officer was assaulted early Monday while responding to a domestic violence incident outside The Dirty Rabbit nightclub in Wynwood, authorities said.

The officer was flagged down by a witness who reported a man beating a woman with a belt in the parking lot.

Officer confronts suspect, faces resistance

The arrest report stated that at approximately 2:50 a.m., the officer notified dispatch and approached the scene at 151 NW 24th St.

He encountered 26-year-old Patryk Maka walking toward him with a belt around his neck, while 26-year-old Lauren Budreck insisted that "everything was okay."

When the officer attempted to detain Maka, he refused to comply, attempted to flee and physically resisted, according to the arrest report.

Budreck then interfered, blocking the officer's efforts to handcuff him.

As the struggle escalated, Maka grabbed onto a metal fence to avoid being restrained. Despite warnings, he continued to resist, leading the officer to deploy his Taser, which proved ineffective.

Officer assaulted, suspects flee

Police said that during the altercation, Maka grabbed the officer's Taser in an apparent attempt to disarm him. Budreck then struck the officer in the head and kicked him while he attempted to detain Maka.

Maka then punched the officer in the eye before both suspects fled eastbound on NW 24th St., according to the arrest report.

A perimeter was established to locate the suspects.

Responding officers later detained Maka and Budreck near the scene. They were taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.