Oct. 7 survivor shares powerful testimony during Miami Beach Hanukkah event after deadly Australia attack

Hundreds gathered Monday at the Miami Beach Convention Center to hear powerful testimony from an Oct. 7 survivor who was held captive by Hamas for nearly 500 days.

His wife, daughters and brother were murdered, but Eli Sharabi said he still finds hope in the darkest of times.

During the evening of celebration on the second day of Hanukkah, Sharabi spoke to about the antisemitic attack in Australia that left at least 15 people dead.

"This horror, terror act against Jews, we're very sorry what happened to them," he said.

Sharabi was one of the main speakers at Monday's event.

Recalling the day he was kidnapped

He spoke about his time being held captive following the Oct. 7 attack – 491 days.

"My wife, my two daughters been murdered that day in our house with their British passports in their hands," he shared.

Sharabi said he was kidnapped by Hamas and lived in torment.

"I was chained, 24/7– I was chained, my legs, and humiliated on a daily basis, and violence time to time, one time they broke my ribs. The most difficult thing was the starvation. I ate only one meal a day," he said.

Remaining hopeful during times of tragedy

Sharabi said finding light during unfathomable darkness is what has gotten him through in the days following the tragedy in Australia.

"Even in the darkest moments, each one with his life can find optimism moments and can find the light; you just need to believe. I'm very happy to be here, to be alive, to be a free man – because freedom is priceless," said Sharabi.

City officials said they are beefing up police presence and security throughout Hanukkah after the mass murder in Australia to ensure the safety of all citizens.