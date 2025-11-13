Broward high schooler arrested after bringing stun gun to campus, BSO deputies say

An Oakland Park teen was arrested on Wednesday after bringing a stun gun to school, the Broward Sheriff's Office said

The 18-year-old was in the parking lot of Northeast High School on Wednesday morning when he met with friends, showed them his weapon and started discharging it several times, according to an arrest affidavit.

A school security officer heard the noises and approached the group, the affidavit said. The teen then gave the officer the weapon and Broward Sheriff's deputies were called.

The teen was arrested for possession of an electronic weapon on school property.

According to a message sent to parents by the school's principal, Anthony Valachovic, the situation didn't involve any threats towards the school, students or staff. He also said the student will "face appropriate school disciplinary measures."

"School safety is everyone's responsibility," Valachovic said. "Parents are encouraged to remind their children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons or other banned items onto school campuses, and if you see something, say something."