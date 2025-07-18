Man accused of shooting woman to death inside her Broward County business, sheriff's office says

A man is accused of murder after detectives found a woman he allegedly shot to death two days before inside a Broward County business earlier this week, the sheriff's office said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office announced that they had arrested 69-year-old Chris Luchenberg on Friday morning for allegedly shooting and killing 54-year-old Cuiyun Fu at her Oakland Park business on Wednesday. He was booked into the BSO Main Jail and is currently facing one count of first-degree murder with a firearm.

The suspect and victim briefly knew each other before the shooting

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, BSO received reports of a dead person found at a business located at 2700 W. Oakland Park Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a woman inside Suite 20 who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as Fu, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units then responded to investigate the death, where they quickly identified Luchenberg as the suspect, learning that he and Fu had known each other for a few months.

According to the preliminary investigation, Luchenberg entered Fu's business on Wednesday morning, shot and killed her before leaving the scene, BSO said. Fu's body was not discovered until the next day.

With the assistance of BSO's V.I.P.E.R. (Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit, detectives were able to find and arrest Luchenberg.

At this time, BSO has not released further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.