Broward Sheriff's Office conducting investigation at Oakland Park apartment building

The Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting a large investigation at an apartment building in Oakland Park.

The incident was taking place at NE 41st Street and 1st Terrace, which is about a five-minute drive from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It's currently unknown what type of investigation is taking place, but investigators have closed off the area with crime scene tape, and CBS News Miami crews saw at least a half-dozen Broward Sheriff's Office cruisers and a crime scene investigation van in the area.

No other information was immediately available.