Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward Sheriff's Office conducting investigation at Oakland Park apartment building

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

The Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting a large investigation at an apartment building in Oakland Park.

The incident was taking place at NE 41st Street and 1st Terrace, which is about a five-minute drive from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It's currently unknown what type of investigation is taking place, but investigators have closed off the area with crime scene tape, and CBS News Miami crews saw at least a half-dozen Broward Sheriff's Office cruisers and a crime scene investigation van in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue