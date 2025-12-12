Oakland Park neighbors push back on sidewalk and drainage project

Construction is underway in an Oakland Park neighborhood to install sidewalks, add swales, and lay new stormwater drainage. The work spans north of Oakland Park Boulevard to 40th Place and east of Dixie Highway.

"Okay, well, first of all, 10 feet in, we're talking this whole entire island is going to be gone, including this amazing date palm," Jacquiline McNichols said.

McNichols, head of the Coalition of Oakland Park Affected Homeowners, said sidewalks will be placed on the north side of side streets and swales on the south side. She and others fear the project will eat up yard space and create new problems.

"The line you see there is where the sidewalks are going to go. So he's going to be parking illegally, and he will have to move his car forward. He would have to do construction to take away that walkway and move the car forward," she said.

City engineers push back on claims

Sierra Marrero, head of the city's engineering department, disputed concerns about the scale of the work.

"The project will not take 10 feet of any property," Marrero said.

She said the 10‑foot figure refers to the size of the city's right of way, not the amount of space that will be used. She said the actual footprint will be closer to 5 to 8 feet.

"We try to keep the sidewalk as close to the road as possible, depending on the property," she said.

Tree removal concerns addressed

Jeff Hendrickson worried the city would remove his trees to make room for swales.

"The city sent out an arborist this morning, and the arborist spoke with us, and he said, You have no worries. We are going to go in five feet," Hendrickson said.

City cites safety as priority

City officials said the project is necessary to improve safety and accessibility.

"That is really what this is all about, is making sure that children can move safely. Elderly can move safely. People with limited mobility," City Manager David Hebert said.

More information on the project is available at: https://oaklandparkfl.gov/848/NE-13th-Avenue-Drainage-Improvement-Proj