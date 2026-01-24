Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after Broward domestic shooting, individual being questioned, deputies say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a domestic shooting in Broward County on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported near 4000 NE 8th Ave. in Oakland Park, which prompted deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman injured with a gunshot wound and paramedics took her to the hospital with serious injuries, BSO said.

BSO's Violent Crimes Unit was notified and its detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting may have been a "domestic incident," BSO said. The agency added that one individual is being questioned as the investigation continues.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue