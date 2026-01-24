Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after Broward domestic shooting, individual being questioned, deputies say

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a domestic shooting in Broward County on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported near 4000 NE 8th Ave. in Oakland Park, which prompted deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman injured with a gunshot wound and paramedics took her to the hospital with serious injuries, BSO said.

BSO's Violent Crimes Unit was notified and its detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting may have been a "domestic incident," BSO said. The agency added that one individual is being questioned as the investigation continues.