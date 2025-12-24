Nursing home explosion in Bristol, Pennsylvania, killed 1 staff member, 1 resident, officials say

The two people killed in the explosions at a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, nursing home on Tuesday were a staff member and a resident, officials said.

Bristol Township Police provided more updates Wednesday about the fatal explosions at the Bristol Health and Rehab Center on Tower Road, which was previously known as the Silver Lake Nursing Home. Officials said a gas leak led to two explosions and a fire, and that there was a smell of gas at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, 19 people are still hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition, Bristol Township Police Chief Charles Winik, Jr. said in a news conference. He could not provide more information on the nature of their injuries or say how many are residents or staff members.

The two people killed, both women, have not been publicly named. Their next of kin have been notified.

The violent explosions blew out windows and caused part of the building to collapse. That collapsed section contained the kitchen and cafeteria, with some utility areas and offices underneath, according to officials.

Crews with heavy construction equipment are on the scene combing through the wreckage. Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said investigators hope to gain access to the collapsed portion of the building in the next few hours. Once in place, investigators can work to determine the cause of the explosions, he added.

"Until we excavate that area and remove the walls and roofs that collapsed we won't have any idea what may have occurred in there," Dippolito said.

The fire chief said he could not recall any prior calls to the property recently for gas-related issues.

Winik said the law enforcement response to the explosion was the largest he has seen in 20 years.

"I've never seen such heroism," he said.

Officials including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick have also commended law enforcement, firefighters and staff from the nearby Lower Bucks Hospital for their help rescuing residents.

Bristol Health and Rehab residents have been placed in other nursing homes and facilities owned by Saber Healthcare Group.

Saber acquired the facility 24 days ago, the company said in a statement.

"We could not be prouder of those men and women who, in the face of tragedy, stepped up to support one another," the statement read in part. "We have worked to improve and fix prior issues, and we will continue that work in the wake of this event. We thank those who have offered their thoughts and prayers for our staff and residents, and we will continue to work to ensure the safety of the community in the days and weeks to come."

This is a developing story and will be updated.