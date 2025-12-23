Nursing home explosion in Bristol, Pennsylvania, leaves multiple people injured, officials say

Multiple people are hurt after a gas explosion and fire at a nursing home in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon, emergency officials said.

Bucks County dispatchers said crews responded to an active fire at Silver Lake Nursing Home on the 900 block of Tower Road just before 3 p.m.

Authorities believe people are trapped inside the building.

CBS News Philadelphia

"We understand that there are people trapped inside," said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

The fire is still active. It's not clear how many people are injured.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said on Facebook that he is communicating with local officials about the reported explosion at the facility. He asked people to avoid the area. Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is in contact with local officials and first responders as well.

This is a developing story.