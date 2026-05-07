Multiple vehicles go up in flames in northwest Miami-Dade

Several vehicles caught fire in northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon, and emergency crews are racing to extinguish the flames.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that the fires broke out in a lot located at 12351 Northwest 154th Street.

That location is a few miles west of Miami Lakes in unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky, and at least five vehicles were seen burning.

It's currently unknown what led to the fires or if any injuries were reported.

No other information was released.