Man hospitalized after possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

A man has been hospitalized after a possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded near the Gladeview neighborhood at NW 75th Street and 29th Avenue to a call regarding an adult male who was shot.

When deputies arrived, they found the adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extemities, according to MDSO.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition,

Chopper 4 was over the scene where deputies are investigating a trailer home. The street in front of the homes is seen stained with blood.

No other information has been released, including if an arrest was made.