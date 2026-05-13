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Man hospitalized after possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A man has been hospitalized after a possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded near the Gladeview neighborhood at NW 75th Street and 29th Avenue to a call regarding an adult male who was shot. 

When deputies arrived, they found the adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extemities, according to MDSO. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, 

Chopper 4 was over the scene where deputies are investigating a trailer home. The street in front of the homes is seen stained with blood. 

No other information has been released, including if an arrest was made. 

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