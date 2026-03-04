Shooting in northwest Miami-Dade leaves man in critical condition, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex after the sheriff's office said a man was shot by his girlfriend after a "heated dispute" early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at an apartment complex located off Northwest 7th Avenue.

The sheriff's office said that a man became involved in a "heated dispute" with his girlfriend, and she shot him in the right arm.

He was rushed to a hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in critical condition.

The woman is in custody.

The identities of those who were involved have not yet been released.

No other information was available.