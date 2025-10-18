Woman injured after getting attacked by multiple dogs in Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says deputy shot and killed returning dog

An investigation is underway in northwestern Miami-Dade County on Saturday after a woman was reportedly attacked by a group of dogs, with one of them returning to the scene before getting shot and killed by a responding deputy.

Just after 11 a.m., the deputy and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a medical call near Northwest 64th Street and 22nd Avenue near Gladeview, where "several loose, vicious dogs" attacked the woman and a 5-year-old child who was with her, MDSO said.

Only the woman was injured and she was treated at the scene for her injuries. MDSO said the child was not hurt in the attack.

While handling the incident, MDSO said one of the dogs allegedly returned to the scene and tried to attack the deputy; however, the deputy fired their service weapon, killing the dog.

MDSO did not provide further details as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.