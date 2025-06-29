Watch CBS News
Man killed in Northwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run, sheriff's office says; suspected driver ditched vehicle and ran away

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

A man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in northwestern Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 11500 NW 7th Ave. regarding a traffic accident where a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to MDSO, the suspected driver left the vehicle on scene and ran away.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The suspected driver has not been located and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

