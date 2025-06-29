Man killed in Northwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run, sheriff's office says; suspected driver ditched vehicle and ran away

A man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in northwestern Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 11500 NW 7th Ave. regarding a traffic accident where a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to MDSO, the suspected driver left the vehicle on scene and ran away.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The suspected driver has not been located and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.