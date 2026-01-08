Crash involving unmarked Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office vehicle impacts morning commute

A crash involving an unmarked Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office vehicle was reported in Northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning, and the morning commute was impacted as a result.

Few details have been released, but the crash was reported in the area of Northwest 79th street and Interstate 95.

Video from the scene showed that the vehicles had heavy damage.

The sheriff's office said the crash also involved a civilian vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

No other information was released.