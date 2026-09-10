Juveniles riding e-bike critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, MDSO says

An investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after two juveniles riding an e-bike were critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday evening, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to reports of the hit-and-run crash in the area of Northwest 117th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that the unknown driver was headed northbound on Northwest 7th Avenue and made a left turn onto Northwest 117th Street and hit the two juveniles who were traveling on an e-bike, deputies say.

Two juveniles were critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the two juveniles, a male and a female, lying on the roadway and both were unresponsive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rushed both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The MDSO Traffic Homicide Unit has since assumed the investigation.

The MDSO is asking anyone with information about the crash to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).