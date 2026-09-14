Friends and family to gather at Miami-Dade park to honor 10-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash

Authorities have recovered the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that killed a 10-year-old girl and left her 15-year-old brother critically injured. Detectives are continuing to search for the driver.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at N.W. 7th Ave. and 117th St. Investigators said a vehicle turned left onto 117th St. and struck an electric bicycle carrying 15-year-old Brent and his 10-year-old sister, Peyton. Peyton died from her injuries, while Brent was rushed in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend that officers located and seized the vehicle involved—a Nissan Versa—at an undisclosed location.

Newly obtained cellphone video shared with CBS News Miami by the victims' aunt, Patrice Seymour, shows Brent riding his e-bike through Miami-Dade streets before the crash.

"We're very happy about that, but the next thing is we hope we can find the person who did this devious crime," Seymour said regarding the recovery of the car. "Justice needs to be served for the family to get some type of closure."

Seymour said Brent remains in critical condition but is "coming along," with his mother by his side at the hospital.

"This was such a terrible, terrible incident," Seymour said. "My heart is so heavy right now. It is just unbelievable that someone would hit the children and leave them in the middle of the road."

Family members and friends planned to gather at Gwen Cherry Park in Northwest Miami-Dade to remember Peyton, say prayers for Brent, and release balloons in their honor. Peyton was a member of the Gwen Cherry Bulls cheer team.

"She's everyone's angel," Seymour said. "She is the sweetest girl I have ever seen. She's truly going to be missed."

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.