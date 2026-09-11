Witness speaks out for first time after hit-and-run killed 10-year-old girl in Miami-Dade: "It was tough to see"

For the first time, a witness who saw the aftermath of the hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl in Northwest Miami-Dade is speaking publicly about what he experienced moments after the collision.

Wade was among the first people to arrive at the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 117th Street after the crash Wednesday night. He described chaos as bystanders realized two children had been struck.

"There were just a lot of people in shock," Wade said. "People saying, 'Call 911.' It was tough to see."

Wade recorded video as he approached the intersection. In the footage, a voice reacts to the scene: "There's a baby on that bike."

The crash killed 10-year-old Peyton and seriously injured her older brother, who remains hospitalized.

"It's hard," Wade said. "It's hard to know that somebody passed."

On Thursday night, family, friends and community members returned to the intersection, leaving toys, flowers and balloons in Peyton's honor.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, investigators are searching for a 2009-2012 silver or gray Nissan Versa.

"They should turn themselves in because you are going to live with guilt the rest of your life," Wade said. "The right thing to do is to be honest so this family can have closure."

Family and friends remained at the memorial Thursday night, mourning Peyton's death and asking for privacy as they grieve.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.