Family, friends honor 10-year-old killed in northwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run with brother home from hospital

Family and friends gathered at Gwen Cherry Park for a final tribute to honor 10-year-old Payton Williams, a cheerleader who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Miami-Dade deputies said Williams and her 15-year-old brother, Brent, were riding an e-bike when they were struck by a Nissan Versa between Northwest 117th Street and 7th Avenue. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid. Brent was badly injured in the crash but is now recovering at home.

The suspect, Arick Metayer, turned himself in on Monday, nearly three weeks after the crash. He remains behind bars after his bond was set at $165,000.

"Why run for so long? These were two innocent kids," said Williams' cousin, Chasity Smith. "We got justice, so it's like the beginning of a start for us."

Smith expressed gratitude for the community members who showed up to support the family. "To know that we have a lot of people behind us. Payton would have been happy about all this," Smith said.

Mourners wearing custom T-shirts gathered around Williams' custom casket during the memorial.

Williams' cousin Javon Wiggins reflected on the tragic loss. "Just numb. It's a numb situation cause it's unbelievable," Wiggins said. "Just kids. 15 and 10 years old. It's kids, man. It's kids. Even if it was an adult, you need to stop."

The celebration of life for Williams will continue Saturday with a block party, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m.