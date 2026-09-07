Crews race to extinguish large apartment fire in northwest Miami-Dade

Fire crews in northwest Miami-Dade worked to extinguish a blaze that broke out at an apartment early Monday morning, according to officials.

Few details were released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple units responded to reports of the fire, which broke out in the 1400 block of Northwest 103rd Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Several crews raced to extinguish a fire that broke out at a building in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

Video showed flames shooting from the building, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

It's unknown if anyone was injured when the fire broke out, and an investigation will look into the cause and origin of the fire.

No other information was released.