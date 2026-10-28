Man and woman dead after an apparent murder-suicide at Miami-Dade apartment complex, deputies say

A man and a woman are both dead after deputies say he shot her inside his apartment in northeast Miami-Dade and then shot himself.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's public information officer, Daniel Castillo, deputies from the Intracoastal District responded to an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Northeast 14th Avenue, just blocks away from North Miami Beach High School.

They found two people inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined both were dead.

Castillo said the apartment is where the man lives. Based on the preliminary investigation, the woman did not live with him. Investigators are still trying to determine how the two were connected.

"According to investigators, the female came to the apartment to pick up her belongings. Once the subject allowed the victim to enter the residence, the subject armed himself with a firearm, shot the victim, and then shot himself," Castillo said.

Castillo said there were no children inside the apartment. He said investigators don't yet know whether there were any witnesses, and that homicide detectives are working to find out who was involved. He said detectives are also working to find out whether surveillance video captured the shooting.

Asked whether there had been earlier incidents at the apartment, Castillo said homicide investigators are looking into that and that more would come out later in the investigation.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released, with more information to come on Thursday as the investigation continues.