North Miami school maintenance worker arrested for inappropriate comments to 15-year-old student, authorities say

A 61-year-old maintenance manager and security guard at Mater Academy Biscayne has been arrested after police say he made sexually inappropriate comments to a 15-year-old student, authorities said.

Adolfo Eusebio Cotarelo was taken into custody Wednesday on a child abuse charge following what investigators described as an "inappropriate conversation" with the student inside the North Miami charter school cafeteria.

"Especially a janitor, they have access to the bathrooms and all of that—that's really scary," one parent said.

Allegations detailed in arrest report

According to the arrest form, Cotarelo approached the teen in the cafeteria, began talking about sexual activities, and suggested she could go to the third floor where there were no security cameras if she wanted "to do anything."

The report states he continued asking sexual questions even after the girl tried to change the subject. She later became physically ill and said she was afraid to return to school out of fear of encountering him.

Community reaction

Students described the news as unsettling and unexpected.

"Everyone's shocked, everyone's talking about it. It's such a small school. How could this happen?" said student Adrian Philip, who spoke with CBS News Miami with his mother's permission.

"I hope it didn't happen to other people," Philip added.

Bond and court appearance

Cotarelo appeared in bond court Thursday, where his bond was set at $5,000. The judge also issued a stay-away order from the victim.

In the arrest form, Cotarelo denies mentioning any sexual activities to the teen.

School statement and removal

In a letter to parents, the school said Cotarelo has been removed from his position and will not return.

Ongoing investigation

The case remains under investigation. School officials and law enforcement have not released further details at this time.