North Miami girl, 12, speaks out after escaping attempted kidnapping

A 12-year-old girl in North Miami is speaking out after escaping an attempted kidnapping while walking home from school.

"How are you feeling? I was feeling scared. I was nervous, mad, sort of. I was screaming, I was kicking," the victim told CBS News Miami.

The girl said the attack happened as she tried to get into her apartment complex.

"I was opening the gate, minding my own business. Then he came and snatched me. I was yelling, kicking, yelling. I dropped my water bottle, trying to move my book bag so I can run to someone's house," she said.

Suspect identified by police

North Miami Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Matthew Duchatelier. According to the arrest report, Duchatelier grabbed the girl from behind near Northeast 10th Avenue and 135th Street after parking at the victim's apartment complex.

Fortunately, she managed to break free.

"As soon as he let me go, I just ran, and I never looked back," the victim said.

Suspect has prior record

Police said Duchatelier was already on probation for a previous case of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

He was arrested on Friday and is now facing multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping of a child.