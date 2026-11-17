The city of North Miami is set to swear in a new mayor Tuesday night amid an ongoing legal battle over whether he was qualified to run.

Outgoing Mayor Alix Desulme said a judge reversed a Monday order blocking the swearing-in ceremony.

Desulme argued that George Morgan should have been disqualified from the race for underpaying the qualification fee by 80 cents.

Morgan did not deny the underpayment during an interview with CBS News Miami last month.

"We can make mistakes," Morgan said. "It's a question of what we do when we make mistakes. That's the mark, I think, of a leader and a man."

However, it was Morgan who had Desulme disqualified first for reportedly using cashier's checks to pay the qualification fee instead of a required candidate account.

Questions have now arisen regarding why North Miami City Clerk Vanessa Joseph qualified the candidates despite issues with their payments. CBS News Miami has not heard back from Joseph following a request for comment.

Desulme vowed to continue his legal challenge even after Morgan takes the oath of office.

"We are still in the battle," Desulme said. "We will wait for the judge to give a hearing date on the disqualification of Mr. Morgan."