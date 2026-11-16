A judge on Monday afternoon ordered the city of North Miami to postpone Tuesday night's planned swearing-in of Mayor-elect George Morgan while legal challenges surrounding the election are resolved.

The showdown over the mayor's seat could ultimately head to the Florida Supreme Court as outgoing Mayor Alix Desulme continues his legal battle. Desulme contends that Morgan should not have been allowed to run because he underpaid his race entry fee by 80 cents.

The conflict centers on qualification fees paid by both candidates. Last month, Morgan asked a judge to disqualify Desulme, arguing that the outgoing mayor paid his entry fee using cashier's checks rather than from a designated candidate account. The judge agreed and disqualified Desulme, leading to Morgan being declared the winner.

Desulme maintains that Morgan's own entry fee error invalidates his candidacy.

"We're waiting to get a hearing from the judge and move forward from there," Desulme said. "We just have to believe in the legal system. We will follow the rule of law, and until then we will remain confident, you know, in the judicial system."

Addressing the fee issue last month, Morgan told CBS News Miami that leaders are defined by how they handle mistakes.

"We want to do the right thing. It's all we want to do," Morgan said. "And we can make mistakes. It's a question of what we do when we make mistakes; that's the mark of a leader and a man."

Until the court rules on the outstanding legal issues, the city cannot proceed with swearing in its new mayor.